Bongi Mbonambi ruled out, Springboks call on Deon Fourie to back-up hookers

Johannesburg — Bongi Mbonambi will not depart with the Springbok squad for their Rugby Championship leg in Australia, it was revealed by SA Rugby on Monday. The hooker has been ruled out of action for the next month as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury sustained last week in training. Mbonambi was initially selected as the No 2 in the recent loss to New Zealand at Ellis Park, but pulled out of the matchday 23 in the buildup to that Rugby Championship Test.

He was replaced with Joseph Dweba, who will make the trek Down Under, in the starting XV for the game, with Malcolm Marx coming off the bench. Deon Fourie, who has been with the squad throughout the international season, will act as backup for Marx and Dweba at hooker in the upcoming mini-tour. Dweba had a torrid time of it against the All Blacks in Johannesburg this past weekend and was substituted with 10 minutes to go in the first half, with the much more experienced and in-form Malcolm Marx. The loss of Mbonambi, therefore, could create a problematic area of concern should further injuries or poor outings beset the position. Elsewhere, Canan Moodie will also tour with the squad after the 19-year-old was called into the team last week ahead of Aphelele Fassi. That will also surely fuel further debate among pundits and supporters regarding the immediate future of Fassi.

“Bongi has been ruled out for four weeks, but Deon, who is an experienced hooker and flank, has been practicing his lineout throws with us. We are confident that he will be able to fill that void for us in these matches,” coach Jacques Nienaber said in a statement released by SA Rugby on Monday. “We are also excited to see how Canan slots in during the next few weeks and to see how he adapts to our structures and systems, and we believe he has the skills to slot in for Kurt-Lee (Arendse) and Cheslin (Kolbe),” Nienaber added. United Rugby Championship player of the season Evan Roos, meanwhile, has also been dropped from the squad, with Nienaber seemingly preferring his Bulls counterpart Elrigh Louw. Stormers lock Marvin Orie will also not board the plane to Adelaide, where the first of two back-to-back Rugby Championship matches against the Wallabies in Australia will take place, on Thursday.

SPRINGBOK SQUAD FOR TOUR OF AUSTRALIA Props: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen

Outside backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Warrick Gelant Utility Backs: Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Frans Steyn @FreemanZAR