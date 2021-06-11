Bongi Mbonambi the favourite at hooker for Springboks but is Malcolm Marx a better candidate?

OVER the last few weeks, our rugby writers have been debating their Springbok choices from No 15 to 1 for the upcoming series against the British & Irish Lions. Today the focus is on No 2 ... Ashfak Mohamed's Choice: Bongi Mbonambi

Malcolm Marx was regarded by some as the world's best hooker previously, but such was Mbonambi's impact off the bench that he forced his way into the starting line-up for the big World Cup games in 2019. And while he may have been pre-occupied in recent months with his move to the Sharks from the Stormers, which was finally confirmed this week, Mbonambi just goes to another level when he is in the green and gold. Accurate with his line-out throws, hungry at the breakdowns and a force with ball-in-hand and on defence, Mbonambi is the ultimate modern hooker. ALSO READ: Damian de Allende and RG Snyman should be able to play in Springbok tests, says coach Jacques Nienaber

Morgan Bolton's Choice: Malcolm Marx The former Lions No 2 has been in Japan since the end of the World Cup, so he probably hasn't played at the intensity necessary for international rugby. The next few weeks, therefore, will be extremely important to get Marx up to speed. Even though his line-out work has always been in question, Marx to my mind makes up for his work-rate around the field in attack and defence. In the final against England he barely put a foot wrong when he came on as a replacement for Bongi Mbonambi. The Stormers man is also an impressive player, and might be a better operator at the setpiece, but when Marx is on song there are very few in world rugby who can match him. ALSO READ: Frans Malherbe the man for ’intense scrum battle’ against the British and Irish Lions

Wynona Louw's Choice: Bongi Mbonambi The Stormers hooker was sensational during the Boks' World Cup-winning campaign. Throughout that entire season, in fact, Mbonambi was so good that he unseated Malcolm Marx as the first-choice hooker, and since then there hasn't been any doubt regarding the pecking order or who owns the top spot. While it's been a while since that glorious time in Japan, Mbonambi - who will complete a move to the Sharks later this year - has been solid for the Stormers in an all-Bok front row. With Marx, Scarra Ntubeni and Joseph Dweba having been named in Jacques Nienaber's 46-man squad it's an exciting mix. But we all know who will start in the middle of the powerhouse Bok front row come the Lions series.