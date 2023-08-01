Bongi Mbonambi to captain Springboks in Argentina as coaches test more combinations ahead of World Cup

Veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain a much-changed Springboks in their first of three warm-up matches ahead of the Rugby World Cup this weekend. The world champions will take on Argentina in Buenos Aires as Jacques Nianeber and Rassie Erasmus make final tweaks to the side before they head to France to defend their title.

A host of changes to the #Springboks team as more players are given a run in Buenos Aires - more here: https://t.co/EZ6M5JIKt7 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/ySCA8FpAJv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 1, 2023 Playing in his 60th Test, Mbonambi will line-up in the front-row alongside the returning Trevor Nyakane and Thomas du Toit, who will both be getting much needed game time in the green and gold. Former Ireland international Jean Kleyn comes in for his second Test cap after makind his debut in their Rugby Championship opener against Australia, while Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese form the loose-trio.

Marvin Orie will partner Kleyn in the second row after Lood de Jager was withdrawn from the side due to illness. Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie also come into the side after missing the Springboks’ last two games in the Rugby Championship. There was good news for Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was declared fit to play after recovering from a finger injury.

Arendse is on the bench alongside Jean-Luc du Preez and Herschel Jantjies, who will also be pleased to get a chance to get some much needed minutes in the legs. Also on the bench is Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who could make his Test debut. Speaking about the selection, Springbok coach Nianeber said: “This selection includes plenty of Rugby World Cup and Castle Lager Lions Series winners as well as a former Irish international in Jean Kleyn, and this just shows the quality of the depth we have. “We’ve been emphasising the importance of giving as many players as possible a fair chance to show what they can do with an eye on finalising our Rugby World Cup squad, so we are pleased to give Herschel and Jean-Luc an opportunity to play,” Nienaber said.

After Argentina, the Springboks will tackle Wales two weeks later, before putting the final touches to their preparations in a mouthwatering clash against fierce rivals New Zealand in London on August 25. Springbok team for Argentina 15, Damian Willemse; 14, Canan Moodiel; 13, Lukhanyo Am; 12, Andre Esterhuizen; 11, Makazole Mapimpi; 10, Manie Libbok; 9, Cobus Reinach; 8, Jasper Wiese; 7, Franco Mostert; 6, Deon Fourie; 5, Marvin Orie; 4, Jean Kleyn; 3, Thomas du Toit; 2, Bongi Mbonambi (captain); 1, Trevor Nyakane