‘Bonus points are everything’, says Faf de Klerk ahead of Argentina clash

Johannesburg - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk could not have been clearer about his team’s ambitions against Argentina on Saturday, and that is to return home with a full house of Rugby Championship points. The Boks will know exactly where they stand on the standings come kick off Buenos Aries because the All Blacks play the Wallabies in Melbourne today and while the South Africans will be hoping that neither side picks up a bonus point, their best hope of winning the title is to bag a maximum of 10 points from their two remaining games.

The tightest Rugby Championship in years currently, has the All Blacks leading the three other countries by one point. “Bonus points are everything and we know we need a full house of five points from each of our two remaining games — it is as simple as that,” said De Klerk. “We want to go to Durban for our last game (also against Argentina) with a chance to win the championship.”

De Klerk missed the Boks’ handsome win over the Wallabies in Sydney and now finds himself in the unfamiliar role of substitute, although in modern rugby, the “finishers” are just as vital as the “starters”. “We know what our role is when we come from the bench. There is a lot said to us, especially in my position (of playmaker)” De Klerk said. “I will need to either speed up the game or try to get a bit more of a controlling aspect. It depends on where we are on the scoreboard and whether we are chasing or trying to build on a lead. That’s going to be really important, making sure I read the game situation. “If you are on the bench, you aren’t just an injury replacement anymore.“There is a lot of responsibility on the guys who finish the game and that’s going to be massive against a team like Argentina who will be so determined in front of their home crowd.”

De Klerk said that the Pumas have grown more consistent in recent years and must be regarded as one of the world’s best. “They have become more consistent against the top teams and have wins over Australia and New Zealand,” he said. “All facets of their game have improved … they have always been physical and have now added a clever kicking game, plus they have some very good players in Europe that are giving them confidence. They are now genuinely a top side in world rugby.” The ultra-competitive De Klerk is not used to playing second fiddle and knows he must perform well to put pressure on the new incumbent, Jaden Hendrikse.

“It has been a tricky time for me,” De Klerk said. “Especially after the concussion. It was a bit weird getting back, as it was the first time in my career that I had been through that process. You really want to train every day and give yourself another opportunity to get selected, but then you are out of it. “But we are here for a reason and when we get our chance, we need to use it. When you play for your country, you get one shot and need to use that opportunity.” With Elton Jantjies gone, coach Jacques Nienaber has said De Klerk will be considered as emergency flyhalf cover on Saturday behind starter Damian Willemse and then Frans Steyn.

