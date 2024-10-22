Boost for Springboks’ lock stocks as Franco Mostert, RG Snyman return for November tour

The Springboks have been boosted by the return of four World Cup winners for their November tour of the United Kingdom. Utility back Damian Willemse, inside centre Andre Esterhuizen and locks RG Snyman and Franco Mostert have recovered from the injuries that kept them out of the Rugby Championship and will add even more star power to Rassie Erasmus’ side.

Erasmus announced a 34-man squad for the Test matches against Scotland (Sunday November, 10), England (Saturday, November 16) and Wales (Saturday, November 23). Mostert and Snyman will certainly boost the lock stocks after getting injured in the second Test against Ireland. Snyman has since played a few games for his club Leinster following a foot injury, while Mostert is back from a broken leg.

A comeback of epic proportions, spearheaded by Snyman and Pollard - one year ago today 😤#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/SADUxH7zEt — Springboks (@Springboks) October 21, 2024 Esterhuizen has recovered from a shoulder injury, while Willemse has made three starts for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship since coming back from a fractured finger.

Willemse’s return marks his first time back in the Springbok squad this year after missing all 10 Tests thus far in 2024 due to injury. Players who were not considered due to injury are Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat (both knee injuries), Steven Kitshoff (neck) and Lood de Jager (shoulder). Erasmus admits that selecting the squad was challenging given the depth they had built up this year. A total of 49 players have taken the field for the Boks in 2024, with 35 playing in the Rugby Championship.

“There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” said Erasmus. “That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year. “It’s also great to have RG, Franco, Andre, and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.

“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.” England are currently the highest ranked of the Boks’ opponents in fifth position on the world rankings, with Scotland in seventh place, and Wales in 11th position. Erasmus expected a completely different challenge from the northern hemisphere teams to that which they faced against the All Blacks, Argentina’s Los Pumas, and the Wallabies over the last few months.

“The Outgoing Tour is always a tough test because it marks the end of our international season and the beginning of their season,” said Erasmus. “That said, the November internationals always present a good challenge for us because the teams we will line up against are among the top sides in the world and they play a different brand of rugby to that which we faced in the Rugby Championship, which we enjoy because it tests us in a different way and allows us to grow as a team. “The conditions in the northern hemisphere are also different, which is a new challenge all together, but we are excited about the tour and to see if we can build on what has been a rewarding season for the team so far.”

Springbok squad for the November Tour: FORWARDS Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche ( Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks). Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster). Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), Elrigh Louw ( Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls). BACKS Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks).

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers). Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles). Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Damian Willemse (Stormers).