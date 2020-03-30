British & Irish Lions tour ticket allocation ballot delayed
CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions have jointly agreed to postpone the on-sale dates for the ticket ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the supporter travel programme from abroad, for the eagerly awaited tour in 2021.
The ticket ballot in South Africa and the release of the ticket-inclusive supporter travel packages for the series next year were initially due to be launched in April 2020, with the ticket ballot in Europe set to launch in July, but a decision to delay has now been agreed by both organisations.
Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, stated: The British & Irish Lions tour is a significant event for us in South Africa but we are aware everyone’s priorities are in doing everything they can to fight the COVID-19 pandemic – and we are no exception. We ask our passionate rugby supporters to please bear with us during this difficult time.”
More information on the revised sale dates for the ticket ballots as well as the supporter travel packages will be communicated in due course via www.springboks.rugby and the Lions’ website.
“As I am sure our supporters will understand, both unions didn’t think it appropriate to make tickets and our 2021 Tour packages available for purchase at these times,” said Ben Calveley, Managing Director for the British & Irish Lions.
“We hope to be able to announce new sales dates in the near future, but until then we would like to wish everyone the best of health in these unprecedented times.”
South African supporters wishing to attend British & Irish Lions matches next year can still register at www.lionstour2021.co.za.
For more information and updates about the British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa in 2021 please visit www.springboks.rugby.
SA Rugby