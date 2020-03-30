British & Irish Lions tour ticket allocation ballot delayed

CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions have jointly agreed to postpone the on-sale dates for the ticket ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the supporter travel programme from abroad, for the eagerly awaited tour in 2021.

The ticket ballot in South Africa and the release of the ticket-inclusive supporter travel packages for the series next year were initially due to be launched in April 2020, with the ticket ballot in Europe set to launch in July, but a decision to delay has now been agreed by both organisations.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, stated: The British & Irish Lions tour is a significant event for us in South Africa but we are aware everyone’s priorities are in doing everything they can to fight the COVID-19 pandemic – and we are no exception. We ask our passionate rugby supporters to please bear with us during this difficult time.”

More information on the revised sale dates for the ticket ballots as well as the supporter travel packages will be communicated in due course via www.springboks.rugby and the Lions’ website.