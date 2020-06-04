Bryan Habana: In his own words

CAPE TOWN – Former Springboks winger Bryan Habana was known for his finishing ability, an eye for intercepting passes and his electrifying pace. Referred to by teammates as the ‘Little Madiba’, Habana’s insight and energy is respected throughout the game.

During his storied career, the Rugby World Cup winner and IRB World Player of the Year has also shown real compassion for others, be it when meeting the fallen heroes of the Players’ Fund at the annual Springbok banquets or in his role as the ambassador of his own Foundation during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Author and historian Dr Dean Allen will sit down with Habana where they will reflect on his auspicious rugby career as well as the work he is doing off the pitch following his retirement from the game.

Tonight's event forms part of the extraordinary online fundraising efforts that the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund are having to venture into as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds raised through these events will be used to ensure that the Fund remains available to their 107 recipients throughout the country.

Tickets are available by donating either R50/R100 or R150 per person as a contribution to the Players’ Fund.

Then, sit back and enjoy this live event in the comfort of your own home.