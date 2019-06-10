From left to right, Shane Williams, tournament organising committee chief Akira Shimazu, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper and Bryan Habana. Photo: @rugbyworldcup/Twitter

The Rugby World Cup has arrived in Japan! With just 100 days to go (from Tuesday, 11 June) to the start of the 2019 edition, the Webb Ellis Cup had some VIP experts take it all the way to Tokyo ahead of the tournament kickoff in September.

Joint-Rugby World Cup record try-scorer Bryan Habana of South Africa accompanied Welsh wizard Shane Williams on the journey to Japan on Monday.

They were welcomed by World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper and tournament organising committee chief Akira Shimazu at the airport, where they also received ‘Bill’.

“What a privilege and honour to escort the Webb Ellis Cup, with @ShaneWilliams11, to its final destination, Japan, as we look forward to @rugbyworldcup. Thanks to @emirates for the 1st class treatment and to @brettgosper and Akira Shimazu for the warm welcome #RWC2019,” Habana tweeted upon arrival in Japan.

The former Bok wing made his name at the 2007 tournament, where he equalled Jonah Lomu’s record with eight tries in a tournament.

He also joined Lomu on 15 tries in World Cup history when he dotted down against USA at the London Stadium in 2015.

The last of Habana’s 67 tries in 124 Test matches came in his very last encounter, against Italy in November 2016.

In terms of the 2019 event, the Springboks begin their quest for a third title in an almighty battle against the All Blacks in Yokohama on Saturday, 21 September (11.45am SA time).

