Marco van Staden of the Bulls won Man of the match during the match between Bulls and Lions at Loftus in June. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Vodacom Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden was on Monday added to the Springbok training group and will join the camp in Pretoria.



Van Staden has been drafted in as cover for Siya Kolisi and will remain in camp until there is absolute clarity about whether Kolisi will be able to take part in the initial stages of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship. Kolisi injured his knee in the Super Rugby competition and is continuing with his rehabilitation in camp.

The Springboks will kick off their shortened Rugby Championship campaign on 20 July, against the Wallabies in Johannesburg.