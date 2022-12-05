Bulls thrilled that Sbu Nkosi is safe, but mystery still surrounds ‘disappearance’

Durban — The good news is that missing Springbok player Sbu Nkosi has been found safe and sound at his stepfather’s home in Emalahleni and while the reasons for him going AWOL from the Bulls have not been disclosed, the main thing is that he is safe. After Nksoi had been missing for three weeks, the Bulls confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon that they had tracked him down and that chief executive Edgar Rathbone has been to see him.

“After lengthy and extensive efforts from the Bulls, in collaboration with (security group) SSG — who have gone beyond their commercial responsibility — at 2:02pm on Monday 5 December 2022, Nkosi was located,” the Bulls said. “Once it was established that Nkosi was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak, chief executive Edgar Rathbone went into Nkosi’s home (with the permission of the player), spending alone time with him, to understand how best the company can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is. “As the Bulls family, we are thrilled that Nkosi is safe.

“We wish to extend a vote of thanks to all the members of the public who shared information that contributed to our search. We wish to also express a word of thanks to the international community who also joined the call and efforts in searching for Nkosi.” While details are sparse at this time, the Bulls said that they will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 9.30am at which more information will be shared about the Bok wing’s mental and physical state. @MikeGreenaway67

