‘Cake whisperer’ Ox Nche a big hit on Twitter

Cape Town – His meme game is on point, he is on the prowl for the best cake in Europe and has perfected the iconic Eiffel Tower photo – and now Ox Nche is already over 3 000 followers after just a week on Twitter. It has been a memorable introduction to the social media platform for the Springbok prop, who has engaged continuously with his new-found fan club since his first tweet on October 19 on the account name @oxnche.

Nche – whose first name is Retshegofaditswe – has captured the imagination of the public with his dead-pan replies to weird and wonderful questions, and of course his well thought out photos. Yes my Mother when I'm in Big Trouble and a few commentators too 😁 #AskOx https://t.co/IUSpCXm66z — Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) October 26, 2021 The 26-year-old set the tone with his very first tweet, which showcased his love of cake, as he posted a photo of himself standing with a cake with a Springbok caricature on it, which was presented to him by friends and family in Bloemfontein. “Roots… Side Note: It’s not my birthday (Who needs a reason to have cake anyway) #1stTweet” he wrote.

Roots 🍃🪴❤



Side Note: It's not my birthday (Who needs a reason to have cake anyway😅 ) #1stTweet pic.twitter.com/fUPaHz7lCf — Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) October 19, 2021 Nche went on to post a picture of him attending a French Top 14 match between Montpellier and Racing 92, where he was part of the Bok group watching teammates Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach in action. “Touch Down - Paris. What are the odds of me making it through the week with just 1 word of French in my vocab?” he wondered. He revealed that he supported Liverpool in the aftermath of their 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United, and then came the trademark Eiffel Tower photo, where he positioned his finger perfectly at the top of the landmark.

Thought I'd drop a dense Motivation when I reach 1000 followers 🤔 but I'm just here to say it takes some real calculated efforts to capture one of these🤌



🐻 X🗼=.....

.

.

Happy Monday ! Thank you thousand followers 🤟#Paris pic.twitter.com/hWNJRlnf0e — Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) October 25, 2021 “Thought I’d drop a dense Motivation when I reach 1000 followers, but I’m just here to say it takes some real calculated efforts to capture one of these… Happy Monday! Thank you thousand followers #Paris” Nche then uploaded pictures of himself running topless on beach sand alongside a hippopotamus also on the move, with the words: “How it looks (Frame 1) vs How it feels (Frame 2)… Not everything will turn out as it seems, show up anyway!” How it looks (Frame1) vs How it feels (Frame 2) 😂😤😂

.

.

.

.

Not everything will turn out as it seems ,show up anyway !



Happy Tuesday 🐻 pic.twitter.com/7E8ANG5lRe — Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) October 26, 2021 The crowning glory of an eventful first week on Twitter was his #AskOx hashtag, where he answered rugby and other personal questions. Some of the interesting answers included that he prefers chocolate cake and vanilla ice-cream, that Os du Randt was his Bok hero, and that if he had to play one match in the backline, it would be at “flyhalf, all day, every day… and twice on Sunday”.

My money is on @NtandoTrevor 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uDyx2HCmOh — Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) October 26, 2021 His best scrum in a Test match so far? That powerful shove against the British and Irish Lions in the first game at Cape Town Stadium. Give Ox a follow! @ashfakmohamed