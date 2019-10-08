DURBAN – The Springboks tackle Canada in their final Pool B match at the Rugby World Cup at 12.15pm today. Mike Greenaway looks at five boxes coach Rassie Erasmus will want ticked ahead of the quarter-finals.
De Allende at No 13
The one area the Boks do not have depth is at outside centre, following the tournament-ending injury suffered by Jesse Kriel in the match against the All Blacks. Erasmus is looking at Damian de Allende as an option in this difficult position because he has depth at No 12. Frans Steyn can slot in there with ease as well as one of the flyhalves, Elton Jantjies and Handre Pollard, but possibly only De Allende can do a job at No 13. So this match is about the coach planning for the emergency that would arise if something happens to Lukhanyo Am.
Elton needs to hit form
A slight worry for Erasmus has been the form of his two flyhalves. Pollard was curiously out of touch against the All Blacks considering how well he played for the Boks prior to the World Cup but he was much better against Italy, apart from his goal-kicking. Jantjies, in turn was relatively poor against Namibia, making a number of elementary errors. The Boks need Jantjies to come to the party today. Erasmus needs reassurance that his back-up flyhalf is in decent form should Pollard get injured.