Canan Moodie can solve Bok outside centre problem

Cape Town - When Lukhanyo Am was ruled out of action for the rest of 2022, the groan from Springbok fans would’ve been audible across Mzansi. The 28-year-old Am has been in irresistible form this year, even when filling in at right wing at times.

But Bok coach Jacques Nienaber placed his trust in the experienced Jesse Kriel in the No 13 jersey, and the outcome has not been entirely convincing. I must admit that Kriel was a bit better overall against Argentina in Durban, and the way he stood up the Los Pumas defender and got his pass away that led to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try at the end was impressive.

But is Kriel the only solution in Am’s absence? At the moment, if you’re thinking of specialist outside centres, then yes. Stormers star Ruhan Nel has a serious injury that will keep him sidelined for a while, and Wandisile Simelane is now a fullback at the Bulls.

Both have been part of the Bok set-up previously, but didn’t earn a Test cap. Some supporters on social media are calling for Andre Esterhuizen to be given an opportunity at No 13, and it’s not a bad call at all. He is a powerful runner, a strong defender and has worked on his ‘soft’ skills such as passing over the last few years. But he hasn’t really played there, and might not have the speed required to man that outside channel on attack and defence.

Moving Damian de Allende one position to No 13 is another possibility – which could see Damian Willemse or Frans Steyn slot in at No 12 – but again, he is a vital cog in the Bok machine at inside centre. Lionel Mapoe is the starting No 13 for the Bulls, but at 34, he is unlikely to get a recall to the Boks at this stage of his career. Cornal Hendricks is another man who is versatile to do a job there, but is also 34, and SA Rugby have made it clear that they need to get clearance from their own medical department about his heart issue before he can be considered for selection.

There is another contender at No 13: Johan Goosen, who was outstanding in that position in French club rugby a few years ago. But he only returned to rugby last week as a fullback for the Bulls, and needs to prove that he is fully over his injury over the next few weeks to even be considered for the November Bok tour. So, what gives? Here is a left-field choice that I think is worth exploring on the end-of-year tour: Canan Moodie.

Wait, wait, don’t shoot the idea down just yet ... The 19-year-old has been so good for the Bulls that even a relatively conservative selector such as Nienaber gave him a chance during the Rugby Championship following Arendse’s suspension and Cheslin Kolbe’s injury. That speaks volumes of Moodie’s ability, and he has handled the pressure and intensity of Test rugby with aplomb over the last few weeks. He displayed the same kind of maturity when Jake White thrust him into the fullback position in the United Rugby Championship last season after Arendse was injured, and he excelled there too.

And guess what: White has said that Moodie is actually an outside centre. That is where he featured for his school, Boland Landbou, so he has the knowledge required for the No 13 jersey. Of course there is much greater responsibility in that position for the Boks, but I think it is a truly worthwhile project to groom Moodie at outside centre. And Nienaber can get the ball rolling by asking White to play him there for the Bulls against Connacht at Loftus Versfeld this Friday!

@ashfakmohamed IOL Sport * The views expressed are not necessarily the views of IOL or Independent Media.