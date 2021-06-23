Canan Moodie scores a brace as Junior Springboks down Argentina

DURBAN - The Junior Boks overcame heavily inclement conditions and a spirited Argentina on Wednesday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten record in the four-nation competition underway in Stellenbosch, with a 33-26 win. The South Africans were underdogs going into the match after they had struggled to beat Uruguay in their first match while the Pumitas had put 80 points past Georgia, who are the Boks’ opponents in the next round of matches on Monday.

Rain lashed down on the players as they lined up for the national anthems and while it lessened when the game got underway, a muddy surface and a ball as slippery as soap had been ensured. Right wing Canan Moodie repeated his brace scored against Uruguay while Jordan Hendrikse, who is the current Lions flyhalf, nailed four penalties and three conversions for an 18-point tally. The South Africans led 17-13 at halftime after Moodie had scored his first try while the Argentinean forwards had propelled hooker Bautista Bernasconi over the line after a powerful 20m surge from a lineout.

The Junior Boks gave themselves a cushion on the scoreboard when Moodie finished brilliantly in the corner for his second try. But the Pumitas hit back with another maul try, this time to replacement hooker Martin Vaka, and flyhalf Ramiro Waisberg’s fourth penalty made it a seven-point deficit going into a nervous final ten minutes for the Boks. The South Africans held their nerve and were deserved 33-26 winners in the end.