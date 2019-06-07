Captain Phendulani Buthelezi switching from flank to No 8 in place of Francke Horn – who returned home due to a shoulder injury. Photo: BackpagePix

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux has made two changes to the side for their second World Rugby Under-20 Championship match against Georgia in Argentina on Saturday (3.30pm). Flanks Celimpilo Gumede and Dylan Richardson have been given starting berths after the 43-19 win over Scotland in their opener on Tuesday.

Roux reshuffled his loose trio for the clash, with captain Phendulani Buthelezi switching from flank to No 8 in place of Francke Horn – who returned home due to a shoulder injury – while Gumede and Richardson come into the back row.

With Horn’s replacement, Janko Swanepoel only arriving in Argentina on Friday, Roux named only 12 replacements on the bench – of which eight will be allowed to take the field.

“We looked at Georgia, and I thought the boys had a good start against Scotland earlier in the week, so I wanted to keep the momentum,” said Roux.

“Obviously one change was a forced due to Francke’s unfortunate injury, so there are only two changes for this game.”

Physicality and a strong set-piece is what Roux is expecting from the Georgians, who they met in the Under-20 International Series in Paarl in April.

The Junior Springboks won the match 58-10.

“We have played against Georgia two years in a row now and they are definitely physical,” said the coach.

“They have probably the best scrum at U20 level, and we need to be ready that. But we know what to expect from them, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Junior Springboks working on the finishing touches for tomorrow's @WorldRugby U20 Championship clash against Georgia in Rosario at their captain's run #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/mswcoT04q3 — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 7, 2019

Roux emphasised the importance of a strong start.

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the clash again Scotland after the long trip to Argentina, the fact that it was the first time we played on a synthetic pitch, and it was wet,” he said.

“So, we would like to start the way we finished against Scotland, and try to maintain that momentum going into the second half.”

The South Africans will meet New Zealand in their final pool game on Wednesday at 8.30pm.

It's a wrap for the Junior Springboks' captains run at the Racecourse Stadium in Rosario and time to soak up the #WorldRugbyU20s feeling in their changeroom before facing Georgia tomorrow! @WorldRugby pic.twitter.com/NmgWxMsaU8 — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 7, 2019

Junior Springbok Team

15 Vaughen Isaacs, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Caleb Dingaan,10 James Mollentze, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi (captain), 7 Celimpilo Gumede, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 1 Dian Bleuler.

Bench: 16 Dameon Venter, 17 Kudzwai Dube, 18 Keagan Glade, 19 Thabiso Mdletshe, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Jaco Labuschagne, 22 Thaakir Abrahams, 23 Sanele Nohamba, 24 Sibusiso Sangweni, 25 Zwelendaba Mnombo, 26 David Coetzer, 27 David Kriel.





IOL Sport