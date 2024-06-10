Cheslin Kolbe joins fellow Springbok World Cup-winning backs on the sidelines

Cheslin Kolbe is the latest Springbok wing to be sidelined ahead of the start of South Africa’s Test season, which begins with a fixture against Wales at Twickenham on June 22. The Springboks suffered a big blow over the weekend when Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse left the field during their United Rugby Championship playoff match against Benetton to undergo surgery on a fractured cheekbone

The 27-year-old Paarl flyer posted a picture from his hospital bed with a thumbs up saying the surgery was successful. However, there is still no clarity when he will be back on the field. Arendse, and the rest of his Bulls teammates were not selected for the match against Wales, as it falls on the same day as the URC final. However, there is a concern that he could miss the highly anticipated two-match series against Ireland. Double Rugby World Cup-winning wing Kolbe will undergo a medical examination for a knee niggle and was withdrawn from the squad to face Wales. The Boks are already without Damian Willemse and Lukhanyo Am who were injured in URC matches for the Stormers and Sharks respectively. The Bulls’ other Bok win Canan Moodie was also withdrawn last week before their quarter-final.

Kolbe, who was named among 35 players for the Boks’ first training camp of the year, joined his teammates in Pretoria on Sunday evening, and was released on Monday to examine the extent of the niggle which he picked up during his regular Japanese club season. The Springboks have decided to replace Kolbe with Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede, who received his first Springbok call-up on Monday. He immediately got stuck into the action at the team’s afternoon training session in Pretoria. The Bulls – who will face Leinster in their URC semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday – agreed to release the uncapped Gumede, who attended the last Springbok alignment camp, to join the training squad. The group now includes 20 forwards and 15 backline players.

“Celimpilo has been playing impressive rugby this season and we are excited to see how he integrates in the squad and what he has to offer at training,” said Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus. “We would like to extend our gratitude to the Bulls for allowing him to join us at short notice, especially at such an important point of their Vodacom URC season.” @JohnGoliath82