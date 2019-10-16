South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe is back in training ahead of the Springboks game against Japan. Photo: Shuji Kajiyama/AP Photo

TOKYO – The Springboks were relieved to see wing Cheslin Kolbe, one of their most exciting players, return to training on Tuesday after he missed their last match against Canada with an ankle injury. Kolbe will be an important part of the Boks' effort in trying to deal with what Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said is a "very skilful" Japan side who look to play a high-tempo game.

"We know what Cheslin can bring on the field, and the special player that he is," Stick said.

"Playing against the host nation, we know they are going to be playing with a lot of passion, and the supporters are going to be behind them.

"We could hear the vibe at the stadium at Yokohama (for Japan against Scotland) when watching on TV. It's going to be a tough challenge, as we know how passionate they are and the pride they have behind their team."