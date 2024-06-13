Cheslin Kolbe rejoins Springbok squad, eyes return against Ireland in July

Double Rugby World Cup-winning wing Cheslin Kolbe rejoined the Springboks training squad in Pretoria on Wednesday. Kolbe will do his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Bok medical staff with an eye on possibly being available for selection for the opening Test against Ireland on July 6 in Pretoria.

The Bok speedster suffered a knee niggle during the Japanese club season, and after consultation with the Bok medical team on Sunday, he was released on Monday to seek a specialist opinion. Kolbe returned to camp on Wednesday afternoon to follow a rehabilitation programme. The match-day squad for the opening Test of the season, against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, will be announced on next week Tuesday.

We don't think this has ever been seen before 👀



Exactly 20 years ago, Schalk Burger was yellow carded at the end of the first test against Ireland 🟨



His reaction in his post-match interview is iconic 😂 pic.twitter.com/TbI5hso6dN — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 12, 2024 Busy schedule This Test will be followed by the series which features back-to-back Tests against Ireland (ranked second in the world) in Pretoria and Durban (July 6 and 13), and a historic first Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20.

The Springboks will then turn their attention to the Rugby Championship where they will line up against Australia in Brisbane and Perth (on August 10 and 17) before facing arch-rivals New Zealand on consecutive weekends in South Africa – in Johannesburg on August 31and Cape Town on September 7. They will then make a trip to Argentina where they will face the Pumas in Santiago (on September 21) and then in Nelspruit on September 28. This will be followed by the traditional year-end tour featuring Tests against Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23).