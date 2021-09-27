Cheslin Kolbe set to return for Springboks final Rugby Championship game

CAPE TOWN - Star winger Cheslin Kolbe is expected to be fit in time for the Springboks’ last Rugby Championship matching the season against the All Blacks in Gold Coast on Saturday. Kolbe missed out on the last three Tests - two against the Wallabies and last weekend’s nail-biter against the All Blacks - after suffering a leg injury shortly after the Boks’ arrival in Australia.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Monday, assistant coach Deon Davids confirmed that Kolbe is back in training and available for selection for this weekend’s contest. ALSO READ: Did the Springboks over-correct against the All Blacks? He also added that Marco van Staden - who was a standout when he came on at the weekend - is the only player out injured after the Boks’ 100th Test against the Kiwis.

“The only player injured at this stage is Marco van Staden. He sustained ashoulder injury and didn’t take part in training today. The rest of the players were all able to train on Monday and all of them are in consideration for selection this week.” Davids didn’t give any details on the nature of Van Staden’s injury but, even if he does recover in time, as per Springbok protocol he will not be up for selection as he didn’t partake in a full week’s training. ALSO READ: Bok Ratings: Siya Kolisi leads from the front as team makes vast improvement

On a possible recall for lock RG Snyman - who missed the British & Irish Lions series after the fire pit incident – Davids said: “RG is still part of the wider squad, but at this stage we haven’t spoken about him rejoining because we are just focused on ending the Rugby Championship on a high.” The second-rower made his return to action for Munster in their 42-17 win over the Sharks in the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship. @WynonaLouw