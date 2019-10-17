The Boks are gearing up for their last-eight battle against the hosts, one that can only be a good one considering how well the Brave Blossoms have done in the pool stages.
It’s their attacking game that has been their biggest weapon, and Kolbe, who can give a master class or two himself on balling with flair, says sticking to their strengths - regardless of how much he loves to let his feet and the ball do the work - will be important.
“Japan are playing exciting rugby. They are giving the ball a lot of air, and want to stretch your defensive structures,” he said.
“But we have our own structures and plan we want to implement, especially this weekend, and cut down their options to force them into some structure.”