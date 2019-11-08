City of Cape Town ready to welcome Springboks on victory tour









The Springboks are travelling around the country on their trophy tour and will end off in Cape Town on Monday. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town is ready to lay on a fitting finale to the Springbok rugby team's trophy tour, the city said on Friday. "As the City of Cape Town and citizens of this beautiful country, we are proud of the hard work this team has put in and which has culminated in them being crowned World Champions," said Mayor Dan Plato. "We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a 'gees'-filled victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke," he added. "We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them. We are also thrilled that, as a cherry on top, Cape Town will be the home of the Webb Ellis Cup for the next four years." Cape Town is the final leg of the team's victory Tour, and they are expected to celebrate with thousands of supporters in some parts of the metro, after rousing welcomes in the north of the country.

Plato said the city has worked with the South African Rugby Union, to put together a fitting celebration for the team as well as the millions of fans who supported them during the tournament.

The victory parade will kick off with a mini concert at City Hall and the Grand Parade on Monday at 11am before the team takes the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.

While waiting for their heroes, fans gathering on the Grand Parade will be entertained by special performances from Early B, Fancy Galada, the SA Navy Band and other local entertainers.

Residents and motorists were alerted that Darling Street, between Parade and Corporation streets, Parade Street between Caledon and Darling streets, and Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling streets will be temporary closed on Sunday.

On Monday from 8am to 3pm, Darling Street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein streets will also be closed.

The Springboks were on Friday doing their trophy tour in KwaZulu-Natal after Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

African News Agency (ANA)