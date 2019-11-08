JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town is ready to lay on a fitting finale to the Springbok rugby team's trophy tour, the city said on Friday.
"As the City of Cape Town and citizens of this beautiful country, we are proud of the hard work this team has put in and which has culminated in them being crowned World Champions," said Mayor Dan Plato.
"We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a 'gees'-filled victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke," he added.
"We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them. We are also thrilled that, as a cherry on top, Cape Town will be the home of the Webb Ellis Cup for the next four years."
Cape Town is the final leg of the team's victory Tour, and they are expected to celebrate with thousands of supporters in some parts of the metro, after rousing welcomes in the north of the country.