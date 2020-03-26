Coronavirus lockdown a huge challenge for rugby players, says Bok Am

CAPE TOWN – Springbok midfielder Lukhanyo Am is coming to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing and the imminent lockdown, and training on his own steam.

Am, who is captaining the Cell C Sharks in Vodacom Super Rugby this year, has been in sublime form since the beginning of the competition, leading the Durban franchise to the top of the standings in the Southern Hemisphere competition with six victories from seven starts.

They have captured the imagination with an exciting game plan, with their rebuilt pack laying the foundation for their dangerous and Springbok-laden backline to shine and show their menacing finishing skills on attack.

Following an exodus of players, Am was entrusted with the Cell C Sharks’ captaincy and earlier this week, he lifted the lid on what players are doing in answering the call of President Cyril Ramaphosa to practice social-distancing as a method of combating the spread of the virus.

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am will be back in business for the Sharks when the season returns. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“In terms of exercise, I try and do a series of body resistance training exercises indoors,” Am told www.springboks.rugby.

“It’s obviously a huge challenge for us as players because usually your whole week consists of team work – working, training and travelling together as a team. So, with the suspension of rugby it is quite challenging as you’re now required to be mostly indoors and alone.

“It’s very different, but we try and approach it with a positive mindset and fortunately we have social media tools to keep updated with what’s going on and keep in touch with team mates, family and friends.