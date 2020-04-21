Cravenweek cancelled, while rugby tournaments in the balance - SA Rugby

CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby has confirmed the cancellation of a number of events and continued contingency planning for others in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic it was announced on Tuesday, following extensive consultation between members of the local rugby industry.

“These are unprecedented times, not only for rugby in South Africa, but across all spheres of life all over the globe,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Unfortunately, we had to make some very tough calls in terms of our local competitions, but we have the buy-in and support from the local franchises and unions, SAREO, MyPlayers and our broadcaster, SuperSport, in this regard.

“The decision to cancel certain competitions and tournaments is in line with what has been happening across various sporting codes all over the world – we are not shielded from this in South Africa.

“In terms of other teams’ participation in certain competitions, and the hosting of other tournaments, we are currently on a return to train and play readiness plan, but this is dependent on Government advice and decisions as the pandemic evolves.”