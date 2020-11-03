Currie Cup welcomes new partnership as Carling Currie Cup fixtures announced

CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby and South African Breweries (SAB) announced on Tuesday that they had struck a deal involving the award-winning Carling Black Label Beer. This will see the world’s oldest provincial rugby competition, the Currie Cup, officially become the Carling Currie Cup for the next three seasons. The agreement marks Carling Black Label’s debut in rugby, although the partnership between SA Rugby and SAB stretches back close to three decades. The Carling Currie Cup will officially kick off on the weekend of 27/28 November, culminating in the final on Saturday, 23 January 2021. All log points from Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over to the Carling Currie Cup. The Toyota Cheetahs will defend the crown they won in the 2019 final against the Xerox Lions, as well as the Vodacom Bulls, Tafel Lager Griquas, Phakisa Pumas, Cell C Sharks and DHL Western Province.

The opening round of matches will see the Cell C Sharks host the Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Griquas take on the Xerox Lions and the Vodacom Bulls travel to Cape Town to face DHL Western Province. The Toyota Cheetahs have a bye.

The action will build up to the semi-finals on Saturday, 16 January 2021, when the top four teams on the log will slog it out to progress to the final (23 January).

The Carling Currie Cup was announced on Tuesday.

Said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux: “SAB, through its various brands, has promoted nation-building in sport, and particularly in rugby, and their association with the Carling Currie Cup comes at a time when nation-building is more important than ever.

“What makes this sponsorship even more significant is that Carling Black Label has partnered with us during one of the toughest economic climates in the sport and in business, and this certainly shows their passion for the Currie Cup and rugby.”

Carling Black Label Brand Director Arné Rust said: “Carling Black Label is proud to sponsor the Currie Cup. Not only are our goals closely aligned but the name itself is a pleasure to say, the Carling Currie Cup.”

“As South Africa’s most award-winning beer we welcome the partnership with South Africa’s most awarded trophy.”

Fixtures for the 2020 Carling Currie Cup (all subject to change):

Friday 27 November

19h00: Cell C Sharks v Phakisa Pumas (Jonsson Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday 28 November

16h30: Tafel Lager Griquas v Xerox Lions (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

19h00: DHL Western Province v Vodacom Bulls (DHL Newlands, Cape Town)

Friday 4 December

19h00: Phakisa Pumas v Tafel Lager Griquas (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Saturday 5 December

16h30: Vodacom Bulls v Toyota Cheetahs (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

19h00: Xerox Lions v DHL Western Province (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Friday 11 December

19h00: DHL Western Province v Phakisa Pumas (DHL Newlands, Cape Town)

Saturday 12 December

16h30: Toyota Cheetahs v Xerox Lions (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

19h00: Cell C Sharks v Vodacom Bulls (Jonsson Kings Park, Durban)

Friday 18 December

19h00: Phakisa Pumas v Toyota Cheetahs (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Saturday 19 December

16h30: Tafel Lager Griquas v Vodacom Bulls (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

19h00: Xerox Lions v Cell C Sharks (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday 26 December

16h30: DHL Western Province v Tafel Lager Griquas (DHL Newlands, Cape Town)

19h00: Vodacom Bulls v Xerox Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Sunday 27 December

16h30: Toyota Cheetahs v Cell C Sharks (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday 2 January 2021

14h00: Phakisa Pumas v Xerox Lions (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

16h30: Cell C Sharks v Tafel Lager Griquas (Jonsson Kings Park, Durban)

19h00: Toyota Cheetahs v DHL Western Province (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Friday 8 January

19h00: Phakisa Pumas v Vodacom Bulls (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Saturday 9 January

16h30: Tafel Lager Griquas v Toyota Cheetahs (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

19h00: DHL Western Province v Cell C Sharks (DHL Newlands, Cape Town)

Saturday 16 January 2021

Semi-finals

Saturday 23 January 2021

Final

