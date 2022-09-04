Damian Willemse credits Elton Jantjies for top Springbok performance

Cape Town - Springbok utility back Damian Willemse was a standout in their 24-8 Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies in Sydney, but he refused to take the credit for his superb performance at flyhalf. With Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies unavailable due to injury, Willemse got an opportunity to start at No 10 in the rematch against Australia, in which the Boks secured their first win Down Under since 2013.

At the weekend, the Stormers star - who has become a trusted force for the Boks at No 15 and also impressed at 12 - produced a fine outing as he not only controlled proceedings well, but also brought a dynamic edge and added some top touches on attack. Speaking after the game, the 24-year-old had nothing but praise for Jantjies.

"It wasn’t really that tough. Slotting in tonight was just a bit of a different role,” Willemse said of moving into the flyhalf role. “I've been playing there at times since the Wales series. Credit to the coaching staff and everybody who helped me throughout the week. “Elton has been massive. He is an absolute team guy. The way he has helped me since I came into the squad as a young guy in 2018 has been amazing. He has helped me a lot with my kicking and general play.

"I have to give him credit for my performance. He kept me calm and assisted me with my preparation during the week. He's just such a selfless guy all round. Hats off to him. "Tonight was maybe a bit of a different role. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It's a great honour, but a lot of responsibility. I can’t take all the praise for my performance. "Many people backed me and I have to say that the forwards gave a great platform."

The Boks showed good variation on attack as they scored four tries to one, and Willemse also highlighted the balance in their game, as well as their kick-chase, as a key component in their win. “The tactical kicking from Willie (le Roux) with his left boot ... Jaden (Hendrikse) was outstanding with his kicks from No 9 and we had two guys, Canan (Moodie) and (Makazole) Mapimpi, chasing those kicks,” he said. "They (the Wallabies) gave us a lot of contestables, which gave us the opportunity. So, our balance between running and kicking was pretty good.”

