Damian Willemse will be Springboks’ first choice flyhalf during end-of-year tour

Johannesburg — Damian Willemse will be the No 1 No 10 in November when the Springboks contest their End-of-Year tour against Ireland, France, Italy and England. In the absence of the injured Handre Pollard, and the confirmed non-selection of Elton Jantjies for the November-scheduled Tests, the 24-year-old will seemingly be handed the flyhalf position, as stated by Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

“Damian has been (planned as a No 10), from the start against Wales, when we said, ‘listen, our flyhalves will be Handre, Elton and then Damian,” Nienaber explained in a media briefing on Tuesday. “We were lucky in that department that we also had a few more utility-backs – we had Frans Steyn, we had Cheslin (Kolbe). Due to injuries, a guy like Damian got more opportunities to play at 10. “I think he was outstanding at 10 for us. So, due to the current position that we find ourselves in, he will be our first choice in the position.”

On Tuesday, Nienaber and Co released a statement announcing a training squad to be convened in Stellenbosch until October 26. In that 26-man group, only Johan Goosen is recognised as a specialist flyhalf, and Nienaber explained that the Bulls man will continue to be a part of the Bok plan in the coming months. “(Goosen) has always been a part of our alignment camps. “He was in our camp in Pretoria before the Wales Tests, where he couldn’t train, but he was a part of every meeting we had. He was on the field. Alongside (Bok assistant) Mzwandile Stick, he was almost like a player-coach so that he could pick up our calls, and the manner in which we want to play.

“He is in our thoughts and I think, yes, if all goes well and there are no injuries, it will be lekker to take him on the tour. Johan is 31 and he has played 13 Tests and although I have never coached him, it will be nice to get him into the group to see if he enjoys it there. “He will have to perform and he will have to play good rugby, but we know he is a quality player and if he is in form and fit, he will be able to do the business for us.” The Boks will name their tour squad next week Friday, along with an SA ‘A’ side that will play mid-week matches against Munster and Bristol Bears. The squad will link up in Dublin on Sunday, October 30.

