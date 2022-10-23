Dearth of outside centre options will see Springboks stick with Jesse Kriel on tour

Cape Town — Where the flyhalf position was seemingly a crisis situation for the Springboks, there now seems to be an embarrassment of riches, despite the absence of Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies for the end-of-year tour. Pollard re-injured his knee in a recent game for Leicester and has undergone surgery, while Jantjies took to Instagram this week to state that he is working hard on his physical and mental wellbeing following all the recent off-field drama.

Jantjies stated in his post that he “fully understand (and) supports the decision” that he is not up for selection at the moment, and that he had “kept to my public and personal promise to seek professional help, and focus on my mental health to ensure that I get my personal life and career back on track. It was the best decision I’ve ever made. I’ve been training throughout, and I’m in a good space mentally and physically”. He is set to leave Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes and has been linked with French giants Toulon. But while Pollard and Jantjies are sidelined, Damian Willemse has emerged as the first-choice flyhalf ahead of the Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England, while Johan Goosen is the back-up, according to Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, although the Bulls pivot was withdrawn from the Bok training camp in Stellenbosch today as he completes his concussion protocols.

But Stormers star Manie Libbok is also ready to make his Test debut, while others such as Gianni Lombard, Sacha Mngomezulu, Chris Smith, Boeta Chamberlain and Jordan Hendrikse have the games to handle the pressure at the highest level too. The same cannot be said about the depth at outside centre, though, where the injured Lukhanyo Am has left a massive hole. Jesse Kriel is the man wearing the No 13 jersey now and is sure to start against the Irish in Dublin on November 5, but he has not shown the same form that made him the first-choice ahead of Am in previous years. After that, there aren’t many other options. Stormers centre Ruhan Nel is still out injured, and that leaves Lions upstart Henco van Wyk as a serious candidate to get a Bok call-up.

The 21-year-old from Rustenburg has been one of the standouts for the Lions this season, with his pace and ability to spot a gap on the outside making him one to watch. It is a real pity, though, that Bulls speedster Canan Moodie will also miss the tour due to a hamstring injury, as he is capable of playing at No 13 as well – although he hasn’t featured there in the United rugby Championship (URC). “If you look at our centres since 2018, we basically used four centres – Damian (de Allende) and Andre Esterhuizen at 12, and Lukhanyo and Jesse at 13. But then also utility backs – we’ve used Damian Willemse and Frans Steyn at 12, and then Damian (de Allende) shifting out to 13,” Nienaber said during a press conference this week about the depth at outside centre.

“But I must say, there are a few centres in South Africa currently who are sticking their hands up, and who are playing good rugby. So, we are definitely keeping an eye on them. Sacha played well at 12, Henco played well at 13, Marius Louw played well at 12 – Cornal (Hendricks) them are playing well. “There are a few good centres walking around.” That doesn’t say much, though, so the Boks are likely to stick with Kriel on tour and use De Allende as a back-up if needed, with Van Wyk probably featuring for the SA ‘A’ side against Munster and Bristol.