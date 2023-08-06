Depth in Springboks squad is a good problem to have, reckons Jasper Wiese

Jasper Wiese believes the “healthy” competition for the Springbok No 8 jersey between himself, Duane Vermeulen and youngster Evan Roos can only benefit the side as they fine-tune preparations for the Rugby World Cup. Wiese, 27, looked to have overtaken Vermeulen in the pecking order for the Boks at a time when the Leicester Tigers powerhouse was playing some outstanding rugby.

But Vermeulen has put in some grafting performances in the last couple of Rugby Championship Tests, and looks set to be the man in charge at the back of the scrum when South Africa start the defence of their world title in France in September. Wiese, who started Saturday’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires, believes that the competition for the all-important link between backs and forwards can only push them to greater heights ahead of the World Cup.

“Duane has a calmness to his game that any player can learn from... he brings an aura that commands respect,” Wiese said about the 37-year-old Vermeulen. “He is a really good guy, and the lessons we can take from him is that he is always calm and never lets the game get to him, no matter what the situation.

“All the loosies are pushing each other. Evan, myself and Duane, we are pushing each other for the position, and it’s a healthy competition in the Bok set-up. “It’s not about you as an individual, but about the team. Duane is playing some good rugby, and I am happy for him. We try to help each other as much as we can.” According to Wiese – who has 22 caps to his name – a World Cup is the pinnacle of many players’ careers, and it would be a significant moment to him if he cracks the nod for the Springboks as they look to defend their title.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber will name his 33-man squad for the tournament on Tuesday, and Wiese will hope his name is one of those read out.

Against Argentina on Saturday, several players had a last shot to impress the Bok coaches before the squad announcement this week. “Everybody is desperate to get into that squad. You will do whatever you can to get in. It would be an amazing opportunity and privilege to represent the Springboks at the World Cup,” the former Cheetahs star said. “There’s a real good balance in the back-row (of the Boks). Everybody is playing well. If you take a guy like Pieter-Steph (du Toit), Marco (van Staden). Siya (Kolisi) is also coming back... we know what he can do.

“Duane is also playing really well, while Evan and Deon (Fourie) played well for the Stormers. Franco (Mostert) is there too. The quality is really good, and hopefully we can continue pushing each other.” @Leighton_K