Dietician Zeenat Simjee back with Springboks, door also still open for Elton Jantjies

Johannesburg — The Springbok door remains open for embattled flyhalf Elton Jantjies, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus stated emphatically on Tuesday. Moreover, the team’s dietician, Zeenat Simjee — who, along with Jantjies stands at the centre of an alleged affair — will tour with the Boks next month during their end-of-year tour. "He will not be up for selection," was the short of it when Erasmus was asked about Jantjies returning in November for the Boks.

Earlier this year, during the latter stages of the Rugby Championship, reports emerged that Jantjies and Simjee had allegedly embarked on an affair, and that they were romantically involved at a bed and breakfast in the lead up to the Boks’ opening-round clash against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium. News of their liaison was broken by Afrikaans weekly Rapport while the Boks were on tour in Argentina. Both Jantjies and Simjee were duly sent home, although SA Rugby and the Bok camp denied that they had broken team protocols at the time. That point, too, was emphasised by Erasmus on Tuesday.

“On Elton, I think it is well documented that we mutually agreed after that personal report on him, while we were on tour ahead of a really important Test match, that we would allow him to go back home and handle those issues,” Erasmus said. “We didn’t know what was true and what wasn’t true ... Since then, he hasn’t played any rugby, so for us to select him currently, we just haven’t seen him play.” Erasmus then revealed that Jantjies will not be considered for the end-of-year tour, which will consists of Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England. An SA A side will also tour with the Boks and face Munster and Bristol Bears in mid-week matches.

“He will not be up for selection,” said Erasmus. “Jantjies, you must remember, is a Japan-based player … He doesn’t have a contract with SA rugby. “If he goes home on the weekend, and he does what he wants in his own personal capacity, we cannot be held responsible for his water and lights account. Because of that, he did not break any team protocols.

“The only reason he won’t be selected is because he hasn’t played rugby and we cannot compare him to his peers. If there is a fit Elton Jantjies, who plays good rugby, and he is just as good as the other flyhalves, then the door is open for him.” While Jantjies will miss the upcoming tour, Simjee will not. “Zeenat is definitely going with,” Erasmus said.

“I want to state emphatically that Zeenat wasn’t sent home as punishment. She was sent back to SA due to the personal nature of the reports around her while she wasn’t in camp with the Springboks ... “Instead, she was sent home to be close to her family, her parents, to maybe find legal help, and to have just some emotional support while going through a difficult time. It was also done to give the team the best possible opportunity to concentrate on the Test match (against Argentina) that weekend… “There is absolutely no reason why Zeenat shouldn’t come with. She will definitely come with us. We need her.”