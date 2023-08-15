Do you believe in miracles? Siya Kolisi back to captain Springboks against Wales in World Cup warm-up

Siya Kolisi will mark his return to the Springbok side for the first time since his serious knee injury, as he captains South Africa against Wales in their second World Cup warm-up match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse will also make their first Test appearances of the year after they were included in the Springbok side announced on Tuesday.

Kolisi and Nche make their return from injury, while Hendrikse makes his first appearance following a family bereavement. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named an experienced combination ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in France on September 8.

Nienaber made 11 changes to the starting team that defeated Argentina 24-13 in Buenos Aires two weekends ago, with the big inclusions being the return of Kolisi (flanker) and Nche (prop) from knee and pectoral muscle injuries respectively, and the inclusion of Hendrikse (scrumhalf). The team features the reuniting of Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe (both props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) for the second time this season, while the Muster lock duo of Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman will start together in Springbok jerseys for the first time.

The loose trio also has a new look to it, with Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit partnering up with Jasper Wiese in the other changes in the forward pack – reforming a combination that last appeared together against Ireland in November. In the backline Hendrikse will take the field alongside regular flyhalf Manie Libbok, while Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel being rejoined in a midfield combination. Cheslin Kolbe comes in on the left wing where he will form an exciting back three with veteran fullback Willie le Roux and right wing Canan Moodie. Nienaber opted for a six-two split in favour of forwards on the bench, where Nche and Vincent Koch will provide cover at prop and Bongi Mbonambi – who captained the team in the last Test against Argentina – at hooker, while the physical trio of Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen will also be ready to make an impact off the bench.

The two backs among the replacements are Grant Williams, who can provide cover at scrumhalf and wing, and Damian Willemse, who can slot in at flyhalf, centre and fullback. “We have two Tests left before we begin our Rugby World Cup campaign and our focus now is to start building momentum and continuity so that we can peak at the right time for our opening game against Scotland in just under four weeks,” said Nienaber. “We gave most of the players in the expanded squad a run in the last four matches and they are now battle hardened and we know anyone in this squad can step in and rise to the challenge whenever they are selected.”

Nienaber was excited to welcome back Kolisi and Nche from injury and said: “Siya and Ox have been working extremely hard on their rehabilitation over the course of several weeks, and it’s fantastic that everything worked out according to plan to allow us to select them for this match.

“They have two matches to build up their match fitness before the World Cup, and although it will be important to manage their load in the match, it’s vital that they return to the field as they are key players in our set-up.” The Bok coach was also delighted to hand Hendrikse a start and said: “Jaden was unfortunate not to play in the last few weeks, but he is a top-class player and he’s been training hard, so we are pleased that he’ll finally get his chance this weekend. Unlike Siya and Ox, he’s been training fully with us for weeks, so it’s a matter of getting back into game mode for him.” Nienaber expected a physical onslaught from Wales and said the team needed to be ready mentally and physically for the challenge.