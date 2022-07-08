Don’t worry Wales, this is no Springbok B-team

Johannesburg - Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber’s matchday 23 for the second Test against Wales took everyone by surprise, there can be no doubt about it. There had been rumours and whispers that changes were coming, but it is fair to say that 19 new selections would never have been predicted. Since the announcement on Tuesday, much has been said regarding the team that will take the field tomorrow at the Free State Stadium.

Many see it as an exciting prospect, others a dangerous gamble. For a group of Welshmen, it is a move that devalues the game and an unparalleled opportunity to finally beat the Boks in SA after nearly 60 years of trying. Those are the words of Sir Gareth Edwards – the Wales and British & Irish Lions legend – who believes that Nienaber’s selection doesn’t “show respect”, and that it “takes a bit of an edge out of it”; and they will give SA a good “tonking”. After pondering his words, I can appreciate his point of view, even though I respectfully disagree. He, of course, is not the only Welshman who has groaned about this perceived lack of respect.

I will admit, at first glance, this team took me aback as well. Nevertheless, the more I look at the teamsheet, the more I understand that this needs to be done now. The Boks must defend their World Cup crown in just over a year, but Nienaber and Co also have a duty to look beyond that and respect SA rugby long-term. The core group of players that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2019 is ageing, and their time in Test rugby is now limited. There must be a new batch of players ready to fill their boots when they hang up theirs.

There is also no guarantee that the more experienced players will make France 2023 – injury, form and age are all factors. Nienaber must also look beyond the current four-year cycle, and ensure we are fighting-fit for 2027. If Wales feels disrespected, well, then so be it. It would have been worse if Nienaber had disrespected his own players. From his first interaction regarding this squad, the Bok mentor has implied, or outright stated, that the brains trust was going to give every player a run. Not doing so after promising that action, would have been criminal.

Is his policy extreme? Yes, and perhaps a more subtle approach would have sufficed, but to suggest that this group of very talented players is a “B-team” is quite insulting – and that will be just as motivating as any shade perceived by the visitors. Most of these players have had a brilliant, championship-winning season, and are currently in hot form. Warrick Gelant, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Evan Roos, Marcell Coetzee, Marvin Orie and Thomas du Toit in the starting XV all had excellent outings for their clubs and franchises. The same can be said of Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Nortje and Deon Fourie on the bench. Although many will not agree with Nienaber’s selection, there is much to be proud of regarding our depth, and Bok rugby’s luxury to look beyond the now.