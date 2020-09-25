Draft players a step closer to the Springbok jersey

DURBAN – In a first for South African sport, 50 of the country’s best players were selected in a “schoolyard pick,” live on SuperSport on Friday evening for next Saturday’s Springbok Showdown at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Springbok Showdown features a Green team coached by Mzwandile Stick (and managed by Rassie Erasmus) against a Gold team coached by Deon Davids and mentored by Jacques Nienaber, and the idea behind it is to give the country’s leading players game time before domestic competition kicks off on October 10 while it also doubles as a Springbok trial — the Boks could feature in the Rugby Championship that kicks off in Australia on November 7.

Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of Rugby, said that he and new Bok coach Nienaber had picked from a pool of 93 from over 600 professional players based in South Africa, so those who had made the two squads had reason for excitement.

“This is not a Springbok squad but for these players it is a step closer,” he said. “A lot of young, very exciting players have been picked and there is potential for some of them to go all the way — I always look at a guy like Herschel Jantjies who a year before the World Cup last year was unknown but played his way to Japan as back up scrumhalf to Faf de Klerk.

“Another excellent example is Cheslin Kolbe,” Erasmus added. “He was nowhere before he went to France and next thing he was scoring a try in the World Cup final. For all these young guys who will play in the Showdown, there really is a lot to play for.”