Duane Vermeulen dropped for Marcell Coetzee and Evan Roos in latest Springbok squad

Durban — In what must be seen as a changing of the guard at the Springboks, coach Jacques Nienaber has dropped veteran loose forward Duane Vermeulen for in-form URC stars Marcell Coetzee and Evan Roos in his squad for the three-Test series against Wales in July. While the 35-year-old Vermeulen has been a revered and faithful servant for the Boks, there was no way Nienaber and his Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, could ignore the consistent claims of Coetzee and Roos for the Bulls and Stormers respectively.

Fittingly, Coetzee will captain the Bulls against a Stormers side that will feature Roos at No 8 in this week’s URC final in Cape Town. There has also been reward for Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen, who was the Players’ Player of the Year in the English Premiership and his recall will put pressure on incumbent centre Damian de Allende. Another veteran who has been left out is Cheetah Frans Steyn although he has a thigh injury and is not necessarily out of the bigger Springbok picture.

Nienaber has to be applauded for recognising form and calling up eight uncapped players in his 43-man squad in Roos, Elrigh Louw (Bulls), locks Ruan Nortje (Bulls) and Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), utility forward Deon Fourie (Stormers), fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), scrumhalf Grant Williams, and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks). Nienaber’s squad also includes a group of older hands in Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks — both locks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Rynardt Elstadt (Tououse), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat - all utility forwards), Damian de Allende (Munster), Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel — both centres), Vincent Kock (Sarancens), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92 — both props), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks scrumhalf), Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux hooker), Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Montpellier — both flyhalves), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz — both fullbacks). Malcolm Marx (Kebota Spears hooker), and Jasper Wiese (Leicester — No 8). Johan Goosen (flyhalf) — who joined Cobus Reinach in the opening week — will also remain with the squad until the camp's conclusion to continue his rehabilitation, with Reinach set to remain with the group.

“Building squad depth is one of the key areas for us, and it is great to see the number of young players who have put up their hands this season, and we are delighted to invite them to the national squad environment,” said Nienaber. Springbok squad for International season: Props:

Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks),

Locks: Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers) Loose forwards:

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse), Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks) Flyhalves:

Johan Goosen IVodacom Bulls), Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Montpellier Herrault), Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks), Damian de Allende (Munster), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Cannon Eagles)

Outside Backs: Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks), Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) Utility Backs: