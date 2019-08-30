Aphiwe Dyantyi has been formally charged by Saids after his B-sample returned positive for banned substances Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids) on Friday confirmed that Springbok speedster Aphiwe Dyantyi’s B-sample returned positive for banned substances. Dyantyi’s urine sample – taken while on camp with the Springboks on July 2 – returned a positive result for a banned substance as the Springbok himself announced in a statement last week:

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play. I have never cheated and never will.

“The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me, and together with my management team and experts appointed by them, we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.

“Taking any prohibited substance would not only be irresponsible and something that i would never intentionally do, it would also be senseless and stupid. I underwent a drug-test on June 15 2019 (only two weeks prior to the July 2 testing) which did not return any adverse finding.”

Saids announced today that Aphiwe Dyantyi’s B-sample was submitted to the University of the Free State which is a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) accredited facility.

The laboratory returned the results of the A-sample to Saids confirming the presence of the banned substances metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Dyantyi has been formally charged with a doping offence for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.

Saids confirmed that the charge has been communicated to SA Rugby Union, World Rugby and WADA.

Following the formal charge, the player now has the option of submitting a guilty plea and accepting an appropriate sanction based on the World Anti-Doping Code’s framework. He may also submit a plea for consideration of a reduced sanction by providing mitigating circumstances.

Dyantyi also has the right to contest the charge before an independent tribunal panel.

If he disputes the charge and pleads not guilty, a hearing will be set down within the next four weeks and he will be required to provide evidence that can prove his innocence. The independent tribunal panel will then adjudicate over the proceedings and hand down a decision.

Sport Reporter