Eben Etzebeth locked in to start, despite rib niggle

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks will be hoping for good news on star lock Eben Etzebeth's injury situation after he left the field in their first Test against Georgia on Friday. Etzebeth, who started in the second row alongside Franco Mostert, went off at half-time with a rib injury.

Speaking during a virtual press conference yesterday, forwards coach Deon Davids provided an update on the injury Etzebeth picked up in the 40-9 victory at Loftus Versfeld. "Eben Etzebeth got a rib injury on Friday ... he was assessed and he was quite fine this morning," Davids said. "The medical staff is still busy looking at him for a day or two. The head coach (Jacques Nienaber) will then make a decision in terms of his availability for this weekend. We will only have a final call in a day or two."

The rest of the Bok squad came through their first Test in 20 months relatively unscathed, Davids assured the media. "There are a few players with bumps and bruises, but they are being medically assessed. At this stage, hopefully, we will have a full contingent to select from. Within the next day or two we will be quite clear in terms of who's going to take the field." On a less positive note, Davids also gave an update on RG Snyman.

Last month, news broke that Snyman and Damian de Allende had sustained burns to their legs, hands and face after being involved in a fire pit accident along with Munster teammates Mike Haley and CJ Stander. While the Irish duo had superficial burns, the Bok pair sustained more substantial burns. They have been consulting with a local specialist since returning to South Africa. “RG Snyman is currently out of the squad, he is not with us. He went for a skin graft operation. Obviously, he will start his process of rehabilitation. As he recovers and we get medical updates, he will return to the squad.

ALSO READ: Five players to watch in new look Springbok team against Georgia "At this stage, I think there will be a small chance that he will be part of the British & Irish Lions Test series, but he will definitely return for the remaining Test fixtures in the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour." The second Test against Georgia is scheduled at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg this Friday.