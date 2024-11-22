Independent Online
Eben Etzebeth steps up for Springboks against Wales as injury sidelines Jean Kleyn

FILE - Jean Kleyn has been withdrawn from the Springbok team to take on Wales on Saturday, and has been replaced by Eben Etzebeth. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Published 43m ago

Share

Record-breaking Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will start Saturday’s Test against Wales alongside Franco Mostert after Jean Kleyn was ruled out due to injury.

The big bruiser had originally been named on the bench for the Test match at the Principality Stadium, kicking off at 7.40pm.

It’s not been a good year for Kleyn, who has missed all of the Springboks’ Tests in 2024 due to injury, and last featured for the side in last year’s Rugby World Cup final win over the All Blacks.

As a result of the shuffle, Bulls flanker Marco van Staden has been included on the bench.

“We feel for Jean as it would have been his first Test since the Rugby World Cup final last year,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“But Marco is also a Rugby World Cup winner and has been with the squad all season, and he has also been training with the squad all week and throughout the tour, so it was a logical choice for him to start on the bench,” said Erasmus.

This is the second change to the team that was initially announced earlier this week. On Thursday, Erasmus decided to rest the ever-present Ox Nche. Thomas du Toit will shift to loosehead prop, while Wilco Louw will start in the number 3 jersey.

The world champions will be looking to cap off a wonderful year with a win against a low-on-confidence Wales side, whose last win was at the World Cup.

With Wales having lost all 11 of their games in 2024, Saturday’s Test match against the Springboks is expected to be Warren Gatland’s last in charge of the team.

Springbok squad for Saturday:

15, Aphelele Fassi; 14, Cheslin Kolbe; 13, Jesse Kriel; 12, Damian de Allende; 11, Kurt-Lee Arendse; 10, Jordan Hendrikse; 9, Jaden Hendrikse; 8, Jasper Wiese; 7, Elrigh Louw; 6, Siya Kolisi (captain); 5, Franco Mostert; 4, Eben Etzebeth; 3, Wilco Louw; 2, Johan Grobbelaar; 1, Thomas du Toit

Substitutes:

16, Malcolm Marx; 17, Gerhard Steenekamp; 18, Vincent Koch; 19, Marco van Staden; 20, RG Snyman; 21, Cameron Hanekom; 22, Cobus Reinach; 23, Handre Pollard

IOL Sport

