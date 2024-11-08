Eben Etzebeth to lead Springboks against Scotland as Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit join powerful Bomb Squad

Bulls’ flanker Marco van Staden will start in the number 6 jersey, while at the back of the scrum, Kwagga Smith will win his 50th Test cap at Murrayfield. Elrigh Louw completes the loose trio. 5️⃣0️⃣ up for Kwagga Smith on Sunday as a couple of injured stalwarts return to the #Springboks team to face Scotland in Edinburgh - more here: https://t.co/4YzPoQb0qY 🦓#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/ADqPo2iyvL — Springboks (@Springboks) November 8, 2024

Franco Mostert, lock, and prop Thomas du Toit have also been included to start, while Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi complete a powerful-looking front row. In the back line, Jaden Hendrikse is the only player from the Springboks’ last game in the Rugby Championship who kept his place. He will be play alongside Handre Pollard in the 10 jersey, with Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am the midfield combination. Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie are out on the wings, with veteran Willie le Roux set to win his 98th Test cap.

On the bench, Rassie Erasmus has gone for the 7-1 split, with Grant Williams the only back among Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kolisi, Du Toit, and Jasper Wiese. Speaking about the selection, Springbok coach Erasmus said: “This is a seasoned and quality team and adding to that 21 of the 23 players have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two, so they know what it takes to perform at this level. “Many of these combinations have also played together this season either during the Incoming Series and Rugby Championship, or both, which will be valuable against a quality team such as Scotland.

“We are expecting an extremely physical match, so we opted for a seven-one split of forwards on the bench, and this was aided by the fact that we have such versatile players in the backline, who can cover different positions if necessary.” The game will kick off at 6.10pm on Sunday evening. Springbok squad for Scotland

15, Willie le Roux; 14, Canan Moodie ; 13, Lukhanyo Am; 12, Andre Esterhuizen; 11, Makazole Mapimpi; 10, Handre Pollard; 9, Jaden Hendrikse; 8, Kwagga Smith; 7, Elrigh Louw; 6, Marco van Staden; 5, Franco Mostert; 4, Eben Etzebeth (captain); 3, Thomas du Toit; 2, Bongi Mbonambi; 1, Ox Nche Replacements: 16, Malcolm Marx; 17, Gerhard Steenekamp; 18, Vincent Koch; 19, RG Snyman; 20, Siya Kolisi; 21, Pieter-Steph du Toit; 22, Jasper Wiese; 23, Grant Williams