Tests between the Springboks and the All Blacks are usually not-to-be-missed events.

But next year’s first encounter between the old foes will hold even greater reverence in the minds of rugby lovers.

The New Zealand Rugby Union announced yesterday that the Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and New Zealand also the 100th Test between the two nations - will take place at the All Black fortress Eden Park in Auckland on September 5.

In 10 Tests at the ground, the Boks have won just twice - in 1921 and 1937 - while there was an 18-18 draw in 1994.

Siya Kolisi’s men will want to put things right at Eden Park, having tasted some success in the last two years against New Zealand, with a win and a draw.

Apart from the July Tests against Scotland and Georgia, SA Rugby have yet to confirm their home venues for the Rugby Championship clashes against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

Cape Times

