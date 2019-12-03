The New Zealand Rugby Union announced yesterday that the Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and New Zealand also the 100th Test between the two nations - will take place at the All Black fortress Eden Park in Auckland on September 5. Photo:EPA

Tests between the Springboks and the All Blacks are usually not-to-be-missed events. But next year’s first encounter between the old foes will hold even greater reverence in the minds of rugby lovers.

The New Zealand Rugby Union announced yesterday that the Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and New Zealand also the 100th Test between the two nations - will take place at the All Black fortress Eden Park in Auckland on September 5.

In 10 Tests at the ground, the Boks have won just twice - in 1921 and 1937 - while there was an 18-18 draw in 1994.