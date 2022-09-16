Elton Jantjies denies affair with Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee: ‘She’s just a good friend’

Johannesburg - Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies on Friday denied that he had an affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee. News broke on Monday that Jantjies had the highly-public liaison in Nelspruit ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I do not want to say much about the newspaper article, except that it contains many untruths and half-truths,” Jantjies said in a statement. “For the record: The Springboks dietician Zeenat Simjee was never with me at either of the two guest houses that I stayed at. She is a good friend and nothing more. That her good name is now being dragged through the mud is a shame. “I will now concentrate on getting my life and career back on track and wish to do so privately, so this will be my only statement on this matter.”

The only thing Bok management have said on the issue so far, is that “No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.” Despite denying the accusations, Jantjies did offer an apology. “I am aware that newspaper articles about my recent behaviour caused a lot of disappointment, distress, and anger to many people, and I apologise unreservedly to everybody I hurt or disappointed, my teammates, the Springbok management team, and SA Rugby.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I also want to apologise to the management and squad of my club in Japan, Urayasu D-Rocks. “As a Springbok rugby player, I am a public figure, a role model and hero to many South Africans, and I am expected to adhere to a high standard of moral values. My intention was always to make myself, my family, and my fans proud, not only through my performances on the field of play but also through my behaviour in public.” Though he did not admit to anything specific, Jantjies said he regretted his actions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I sadly let myself, my family, and the rugby-loving people of this country down, and I deeply regret my actions. I did not do the Springbok jersey - a jersey that I revered since I was just a little boy - proud. “I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am serious about doing everything in my power to change my behaviour. I want to restore the confidence those closest to me once had in me and win back the trust of the public. I hope that I can rebuild those relationships that got damaged or broken. “Thank you to those who kept on supporting me during this difficult time for my family and me. I appreciate it.”

Story continues below Advertisement