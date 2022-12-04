Elton Jantjies says agent sent ‘gangsters’ to hound him and collect debt - report

Durban - Embattled Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies says he is being hounded by ‘gangsters’ who have allegedly been set on him by his former agent James Adams to collect outstanding money. According to Rapport, Jantjies has laid a complaint against Adams with World Rugby after Adams had tasked “debt collectors” with securing a further R800 000 from Jantjies, who had earlier accepted a plea agreement in court and paid Adams R300 000 in October following a dispute over outstanding commission.

It was different outstanding debt that set off Jantjies’ annus horribilis back in August when a B&B owner claimed that Jantjies had left the establishment without paying a hefty bill he had run up while apparently wining and dining Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee. That story set off a chain of soap opera-like events, and now the same newspaper has revealed that Jantjies’ festive season has been dampened by these so-called “debt collectors”.

The newspaper says Adam has sued Jantjies over breach of contract while Jantjies, in turn, has reportedly filed a complaint with World Rugby against Adams because “gangsters” have been set on him. When Jantjies was asked by City Press whether Adams had engaged ‘debt collectors’ in the matter, Jantjies replied: “Yes, he did.”

