Elton Jantjies’ wife blasts Springbok management team

Centurion - The wife of Elton Jantjies, Iva, has slammed the Springbok management team following their stance on her husband’s actions. Bok flyhalf Elton, as reported, finds himself at the centre of an alleged affair with Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee, both of whom have been sent home from Argentina after news emerged on Sunday of their highly-public liaison in Nelspruit ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks last month.

The only thing Bok management have said on the issue so far, is that “No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.” Iva, meanwhile, said in an interview with News24 that “This is very concerning for all the Springbok wives as none of us was aware that this behaviour is actually not breaking any rules, and it’s taken so lightly.”

“It’s very disappointing for a World Cup-winning management (team) to allow situations like this to be created inside the team environment.” Iva also confirmed she is in communication with Elton at the moment.

“We are speaking all the time. He is very disappointed. I think it’s also good for him to distance himself from the Bok squad and process everything,” Iva said. The Boks are preparing to play Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Buenos Aries on Saturday. New Zealand and Australia clash in Melbourne on Thursday, and therefore the Boks will know if they have a chance to top the Rugby Championship standings. After four rounds of matches, New Zealand led the way with 10 points with South Africa, Australia and Argentina level on nine points.

