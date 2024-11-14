England want to ‘play big with their chest out’ against the Springboks

Henry Slade says England will resist the temptation to "shut up shop" against the Springboks as they seek to end a four-match losing streak. England have suffered painful defeats against the All Blacks and Wallabies this month and have the daunting task of facing the back-to-back world champions on Saturday.

It took a long-range penalty from Handre Pollard to sink Steve Borthwick's men when the rivals last met in a ferocious 2023 World Cup semi-final that has turned this weekend's meeting into a grudge match. England excelled at the Stade de France with a low-risk kicking strategy that was brilliantly executed but, in the words of wing Tommy Freeman, their ambition now is to "play big with our chests out". And Slade said they must be brave -- even against the powerful Springboks.

Australia weren't flattered by a tally of 42 points. Would have scored here without Henry Slade causing Fraser McReight to stumble.



This sequence comes directly from a restart. England pretty ragged, to be honest. Good work from Marcus Smith and Maro Itoje to force the turnover. pic.twitter.com/rozmx2w09e — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) November 12, 2024

"We are not going to shut up shop and go away from what we are trying to do," the veteran Exeter centre said. "We have got a DNA of how we want to play, how we want to attack and how we want to defend. "We have a specific way we want to play each week, catered to each team, but we have got our DNA in what we are trying to be about, which is ever-present."

England's ability with the ball in hand was evident in the five tries they scored in the 42-37 defeat by Australia last Saturday. But they also leaked five tries and their second highest number of points ever conceded at Twickenham, in the process missing a staggering 36 tackles. Joe El-Abd has taken charge of the defence following the shock resignation of Felix Jones in August and the aggressive blitz system is now under the microscope.