English Premiership’s financial crisis might just strengthen SA rugby

Johannesburg - South African stars Burger Odendaal, Nizaam Carr, Francois Hougaard and Vincent Koch are among the casualties at Wasps, the latest English Premiership rugby team to go into liquidation as the game there is plunged into crisis. A fortnight ago, Worcester Warriors also went belly up as financial issues strangle the game in England and that meant South Africans Duhan van der Merwe and Francois Venter joined the ranks of the unemployed.

The English Premiership has been in financial strife for some time, with some clubs being disciplined for exceeding the salary cap (Saracens) while others were put under extreme pressure by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw them earn zero income for two seasons. The result is that first Worcester and now Wasps have been unable to pay their bills and there is speculation that a third club, Newcastle, is to follow suit into liquidation.

The crisis in England will have a ripple effect across the rugby world and a positive spinoff for SA rugby is that a number of overseas-based players might be forced to return home, strengthening the local game. Also, the annual departure of players from SA to Europe will be partially stemmed as overseas clubs tighten their belts.

We have already seen how the return of experienced players from the northern hemisphere boosts the SA game. In particular, Jake White at the Bulls has brought home a raft of players who have strengthened the team while also performing the invaluable role of mentoring youngsters— the likes of Marcell Coetzee, Johan Goosen, Marco van Staden, Bismarck du Plessis and Lionel Mapoe. Lately, the Sharks signed Rohan Janse van Rensburg from Sale in Manchester, and he has made a big impact on their current United Rugby Championship challenge, while last season they brought home the impressive Gerbrandt Grobler from Stade Francais.

The Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions will be eyeing the developments in England with interest as they look to plug holes in their squads caused by injuries or loss of form. The Sharks, for example, have an injury crisis at flyhalf because of the broken arms suffered by Curwin Bosch and Lionel Joubert, and now excellent Wasps flyhalf Jacob Umaga — the nephew of former All Black captain Tana — is out of work, and could do a (temporary) job for the Sharks. Likewise, the Sharks have injuries at lock, and Wasps’ England international, Joe Launchbury will be looking for work ...

Of the Wasps players who have lost their jobs, you have to feel for Odendaal. He was in great form as captain of the Lions after re-launching his career in Johannesburg. He had been deemed surplus to requirements at the Bulls after seven years of loyal service in Pretoria, but he proved a point at the Lions and was sensational for them in a losing caus in the URC last season. Odendaal’s reward was interest from overseas, but in signing for Wasps it seems he drew the short straw.