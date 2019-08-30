The South African Human Rights Commission on Friday said Eben Etzebeth has committed to co-operating with the commission's investigation on alleged racial slurs and assault against the SA rugby player. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission on Friday said Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth has undertaken to co-operate with its investigation into allegations against him of racial slurs and assault. The commission said it met with Etzebeth and his legal team on Thursday following an incident which allegedly took place outside a popular Langebaan pub and grill at the weekend.

This was confirmed by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus who said that Eben Etzebeth visited the Human Rights Commission on Thursday afternoon after a complaint was laid against him following an incident in Langebaan at the weekend.

Charges have been laid by two men who alleged that Etzebeth, along with his brother and friends, made racial slurs and assaulted their group during an altercation outside Die Water Gat at the Langebaan Yacht Club.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk on Thursday confirm that a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm was registered for investigation at the Langebaan police station.

African News Agency (ANA)