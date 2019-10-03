FUKUROI CITY – Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will line-up against Italy in a must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at the Shizuoka Stadium in Japan on Friday despite allegations of physical and racial abuse hanging over him.
The matter stems from an incident in the South African coastal town of Langebaan on Aug. 25, during which a man was allegedly racially and physically abused by a group that included Etzebeth.
The South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) will approach the Equality Court on Friday to ask it to hear what amounts to a civil case, a date for which will only be set later.
State prosecutors have yet to decide whether there is a case to answer.
Etzebeth has denied any wrongdoing and for now remains part of the South African squad.