’Exciting times for rugby’ as Springboks set to stay in Rugby Championship

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby has recommitted the Springboks to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, reports out of Australasia declared this morning.

There was a real fear this year, due to Covid-19 and the fact that South Africa have pulled out of Super Rugby to compete in an expanded Pro16, that the Boks would ditch the Southern Hemisphere's premium international tournament, and push for entry into the Six Nations. But as revealed by Sanzaar this morning, that will not happen.

Instead, the Boks will play against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand until 2030 in a restructured Championship that will include 12 matches with teams playing each other home and away through a new mini-tournament match schedule.

Said Andy Marinos, Sanzaar CEO: “The recommitment by the four Unions to the long term future of the international game is an important start as we embark in a new direction for both the Unions and the organisation over the coming years."

“This is the first of a number of announcements that will be made over the coming weeks and months as we continue to plan into 2021 and beyond," Marinos continued.