As good as Sbu Nkosi is, Kolbe is on another level. He raises eyebrows every time he is involved in play, be it cutting down burly ball carriers twice his size, plucking the ball out of the air against opposition twice as tall, or sizzling with ball in hand.
The 26-year-old is one of those special players that has the knack of creating something out of nothing, and often doing it when the chips are down and the team needs a lift.
A player of this rare quality can turn a game on its head, and for the coach of a team in the World Cup final, he is just what the doctor ordered - or cured in the case of Kolbe and the troublesome ankle that kept him out of the semi-final.
This match squad came together for the third-round match against Italy, then the quarter-final win over Japan; there was just the Kolbe/Nkosi switch for the semi, and now the final is pretty much the fourth consecutive outing for these guys.