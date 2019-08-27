Supersport presenter Breyton Paulse: It must have been a tough choice between Kwagga Smith and Rynhardt Elstadt. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – While it was probably the worst kept secret in the country, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday confirmed the names of his chosen thirty one players for next month's Rugby World Cup. This is what some former Springboks had to say following Rassie's announcement:



Corné Krige I think it’s a great squad, there’s a lot of experience in that group and I think Rassie (Erasmus) has done really well to get that experience in the last few months.

I wouldn’t necessarily want anybody there at the expense of anybody else, but I’d love to have seen Damian Willemse in the group, he’s an exciting player, and he showed it again at the weekend in the Currie Cup. It’s just he was injured and he didn’t have time to get in the squad.

Breyton Paulse

There weren’t too many surprises, but it must have been a tough choice with Kwagga (Smith) and Rynhardt (Elstadt), but I think Rassie’s got all bases covered.

There’s always going to be the unlucky ones, in every World Cup year. I really feel for guys like Lizo Gqoboka and Dillyn Leyds, those are two guys I think can consider themselves very unlucky.

For me, Dillyn is a very good football player, and this just goes to show how strong the competition is.

Ian McIntosh

This is a squad that has been building nicely for two seasons. Rassie has done his homework. This is a very strong pack of forwards, especially the tight forwards. It is a really solid Springbok pack that will allow the halfbacks to perform well at the World Cup, as they already have been this year.

Dick Muir

It has been amazing to see the change in sentiment around the Springboks on all fronts - the players coaching staff and the supporters. And it’s because Rassie has made the right decisions and been upfront with all parties which has allowed him to pick a settled squad. This certainly bodes well for the World Cup.

Former Springbok Stefan Terblanche: I don’t think Rynhardt Elstadt did anything wrong but I agree with Kwagga`s inclusion. Photo: Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

Stefan Terblanche

I think this is the best squad available to us, bearing in mind the injury to Warren Whiteley. I don’t think Rynhardt Elstadt did anything wrong but I agree with Kwagga`s inclusion.

It is good to see so much quality depth as this is vital at World Cups. All in all, it is a very good squad.

