The Boks secured their final berth after beating Wales 19-16 in a tough encounter in Yokohama on Sunday, while England completely outplayed the All Blacks in their semi-final to bag a 19-7 victory on Saturday.
On his looming battle with the Bok scrumhalf, who was named Man of the Match over the weekend, Youngs said: “He is a busy guy and likes confrontation. I look forward to playing him and I have had a good few battles with Will Genia and Aaron Smith.”
While De Klerk found it hard to express just how much playing in the final means to the Boks, he also knows there is quite some work to do before the big day.
“It feels amazing. I don’t think there are any words to describe it. It’s a bit surreal being out there and getting the win,” De Klerk said.