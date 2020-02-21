And guess which group of people don’t like the Springbok No 9? England supporters.
“A lot of ‘love-hate’ relationships from England - they love me, but they hate me as well! But I have enjoyed it, and luckily, the people in England have accepted it as well. It has changed, in that two years ago, nobody would’ve recognised me anywhere - I could just walk around and do what I want,” De Klerk - who plays his club rugby for the Sale Sharks in England - said after arriving in Berlin for the Laureus World Sports Awards.
“Now I have to look around and make sure that I’m not causing some trouble! Going back home is a different story, but it’s been really good.”
You could argue that some Bok fans have a similar relationship with De Klerk. There were a number of memes going around on social media during the World Cup about the scrumhalf’s penchant to kick the ball, a tactic ordered by coach Rassie Erasmus.